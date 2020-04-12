Wind advisory to be in effect Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A wind advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said southerly winds will be 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts up to 50 mph expected in the morning. The highest gusts are expected mainly on the ridge tops.

For Monday afternoon through early evening, winds are expected to be 20 to 25 mph, with occasional gusts of up to 50 mph.

The weather service warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, causing a few power outages.

Residents should secure outdoor objects and use extra caution while driving, especially if they are driving a high-profile vehicle.

