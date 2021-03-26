Wind advisory issued Friday for Cumberland County

Sentinel staff
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Cumberland County Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
NWS says wind speeds will average 20-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
The forecast calls for sun and a high of 73 in the region today.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.