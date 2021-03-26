 Skip to main content
Wind advisory issued Friday for Cumberland County
alert top story

Wind advisory issued Friday for Cumberland County

abc27 forecast
abc27 weather team

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Cumberland County Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

NWS says wind speeds will average 20-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

The forecast calls for sun and a high of 73 in the region today.

