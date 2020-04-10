Wind advisory, freeze watch in effect for Cumberland County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Windy conditions remain Friday for Cumberland County with the additional threat of a possible freeze by Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the county Friday and a freeze watch for Saturday morning.

The wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Friday. West winds will average 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Friday's high is only expected to be in the 40s.

The freeze watch calls for temperatures to drop to as low as 32 degrees overnight into Saturday morning.

Temperatures are then expected to bounce back up with a high of 57 in the forecast for Saturday and highs of 70 for Sunday and 74 Monday.

