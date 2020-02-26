Wind advisory for Cumberland County as cold air moves into region Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Cumberland County from 5 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday.

NWS said the region will see west winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 45 and 50 mph expected as a cold front moves into the region.

After several days of mild weather, Wednesday evening will usher in some heavy rain and a big swing in temperatures. The high today is expected to reach 54 degrees before wind and rain roll in after 9 p.m. tonight. Thursday will feature a high of 40 and a low of 24.

ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said 1/2 inch of rain is expected Wednesday night with gusty winds and possibly some thunder. Behind that front, Thackara said colder air moves in early Thursday with high winds sticking around. Some snow squalls are possible Thursday with winds gusting over 40 mph at times.

Cold air hangs around in the outlook for Friday into the weekend, with a few flurries or snow showers possible at times mainly over the mountains. Highs through Sunday will only make it to the 30s with lows stuck in the low 20s. Temperatures are expected to jump back into the 50s by Tuesday.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

