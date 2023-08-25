Jim Richwine knows the challenge of reaching for that brass ring.

The Dillsburg area man saw it often as a boy riding the carousel in Williams Grove Amusement Park.

“It was one of my favorite rides,” he said. “There was an arm that reached out to the side of the carousel that had rings in it ... steel rings, but every now and then, a brass ring.”

With each revolution, riders on horses along the outer edge of the platform made a play for the coveted token. Each rare success meant a free ride on the carousel.

Back then, Richwine was the son of the park owners. Today, he’s getting ready to help the effort to relocate the carousel house from the abandoned park to adjoining land owned by the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association.

A nonprofit organization, the association is hosting a presentation by Richwine on the history of the amusement park at 4 p.m. Sept. 2 during the 65th Annual Steam Show. The association then will kick off a campaign to raise about $120,000 to relocate and restore the carousel house.

“From day one, we saw this as a community project,” said Dale Bentz, third vice president of the association. “When we voted to go forward with the project, it was put on Facebook. It just lit up.”

The hope is that enthusiasm will carry into the campaign for monetary donations and pledges of in-kind support such as labor or materials. Some professionals have been willing to donate time and expertise to help in the design and engineering work during the lead-up to the relocation, Bentz said.

Of the total project budget of $120,000, about $80,000 is needed just to move the carousel house, he said. Other costs include foundation work, grading and electrical work.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in this project from firms throughout the area,” Bentz said. “Everybody has fond memories of that carousel house. They’re asking ‘What can we do to help?’”

The plan is to use the carousal house as an event venue, a picnic pavilion and a place where visitors can relax, eat or find shade.

“I’m enthused about the project,” said Richwine, whose family owned the amusement park from 1924 to 1972. “Everything today seems to be transitory, throw away stuff. People move so frequently, the memories are lost. Moving the carousel house is preserving a lot of history and a lot of memories for me. That structure will be 94 years old and is still in great condition.”

Structure in good shape

Bentz has fond memories of being a farm boy visiting the park during the Great Grangers Picnic.

“The rides, they were OK, but the latest and greatest farm equipment, that was my thing,” he said. But like many visitors, he went to the carousel house and rode the vintage merry-go-round.

“One of our members always had an eye on the carousel house,” Bentz said. “It was a dream to see it up here.”

That dream became a reality after the current owner donated the carousel house to the association last winter. Association leadership contacted Wolfe House & Building Movers of Bernville, Berks County, to launch the groundwork.

“We had an engineer come in March to do a structural analysis on it,” Bentz said. “The carousel house passed with flying colors. The structure is very sound. It shows very little wear over the course of almost 100 years.”

Though located in a floodplain, the building was spared the worst of the periodic high water. This includes the record runoff of heavy rain from Hurricane Agnes, which severely damaged the park in June 1972.

“It’s set up on piers,” Bentz said. “The carousel house is off the ground, which gives it constant air circulation. That has protected this building.” This includes the mahogany floor, which the association hopes to preserve intact.

Shaped like an octagon and constructed entirely of wood, the carousel house is about 75 feet in diameter and close to 40 to 45 feet tall, Bentz said.

The house was built in 1928 for the carousel the Richwine family had acquired. It was the Richwine family that first allowed the association to use the 90 acres adjoining the park for association events.

That arrangement continued when park ownership was transferred to Morgan Hughes and his family. In 2006, Hughes announced the closure of the amusement park. A year later, the association purchased the 90 acres.

Moving the Carousel House

The association has been in contact with Monroe Township zoning and code enforcement staff. In July, there was a face-to-face meeting that yielded the next steps.

“They told us what’s going to be required,” Bentz said. “We have to have engineer stamped diagrams of the footer plan.” The association also has to submit designs to extend electrical service to the new location.

The current location of the carousel house is off Granger Road next to the roller coaster. It is less than 200 yards from the property line with the 90-acre site.

The final location will be along Steam Engine Road near the blacksmith shop. Though the distance between the two points is about 400 yards “as the crow flies,” the actual route for the move comes out to about 500 to 600 yards, Bentz said. “The house will not go up Granger Road.”

First, work crews would have to clear away trees, shrubs and thick underbrush to prepare a haul road from the current location to an unnamed tributary of Yellow Breeches Creek.

The association will need to obtain permits to have a work crew build a temporary steel bridge over the waterway, Bentz said. From there, the plan is to construct a ramp to move the building over a section of railroad tracks to level ground for the rest of the trip.

“Once we get past the tracks, it’s easy sailing then,” Bentz said. The building will eventually rest on a set of footers with a handicapped accessible entrance for visitors.

Joe Burns, a sales manager for Wolfe House & Building Movers surveyed the carousel house and found it to be in good condition.

In recent years, Wolfe has been involved in other projects in Cumberland County including the relocation of two stone buildings – the Junkin House in Silver Spring Township and the Enola Miller House in East Pennsboro Township. Both buildings were of heavier construction than the carousel house.

“We have moved large structures like pavilions and silos,” Burns said. “Each job presents its own challenges. One of the bigger challenges in this project is the need to build a bridge over the creek and a ramp to move it over the tracks.”

Prior to the move, work needs to be done to reinforce the carousel house. A work crew will prepare a network of oak timbers called cribbing that provides support to a steel grid structure designed to protect the carousel house during the move.

From there, hydraulic jacks will be placed under the cribbing to lift the carousel house onto dollies that resemble the axle system of a tractor-trailer truck. The building will then be moved slowly along the haul route until it reaches the footers of the new location.

“We’re going to restore it on an as-needed basis,” Bentz said. “What’s the extent of that? We don’t know until we get it to Point B. Obviously, it needs a major paint job. The floor would have to be sanded and refinished.”

