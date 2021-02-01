Will the trash get picked up? How the winter storm is affecting services, municipalities

Monday's snow storm is prompting municipalities to declare snow emergencies, trash haulers to postpone pickups and parking enforcement to be suspended in Cumberland County.

Parking

Carlisle borough will not be enforcing the residential parking signs Monday.

Snow emergencies

Lower Allen Township: Snow emergency went into effect Sunday at noon. Vehicles should have been removed from the street by 6 p.m. Sunday. Parking is available at the Municipal Services Center, 2233 Gettysburg Road at the north end of the lot.

Upper Allen Township: Snow emergency went into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday and remains in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Parking on township-maintained streets and alleys is prohibited.

Wormleysburg: Snow emergency went into effect at 8 a.m. Vehicles should be removed from the highway. Parking is available at the borough office.

Trash collection