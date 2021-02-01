 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will the trash get picked up? How the winter storm is affecting services, municipalities

Will the trash get picked up? How the winter storm is affecting services, municipalities

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow Feature 2

Snow plows treat Walnut Bottom Road as flurries intensify in Carlisle on Sunday.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Monday's snow storm is prompting municipalities to declare snow emergencies, trash haulers to postpone pickups and parking enforcement to be suspended in Cumberland County.

Parking

Carlisle borough will not be enforcing the residential parking signs Monday.

Snow emergencies

Lower Allen Township: Snow emergency went into effect Sunday at noon. Vehicles should have been removed from the street by 6 p.m. Sunday. Parking is available at the Municipal Services Center, 2233 Gettysburg Road at the north end of the lot.

Upper Allen Township: Snow emergency went into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday and remains in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Parking on township-maintained streets and alleys is prohibited.

Wormleysburg: Snow emergency went into effect at 8 a.m. Vehicles should be removed from the highway. Parking is available at the borough office.

Trash collection

Advanced Disposal, Penn Waste, Republic Services and Waste Connections are not collecting trash Monday. All four services will be running on a one-day delay this week, much like a holiday week. The companies will be watching the weather to determine what will happen for Tuesday's routes.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Barn fire in the 1100 block of the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township Jan. 28

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News