Wildlife organization helps South Middleton residents capture injured black vulture

Last Saturday afternoon turned into an interesting wildlife adventure for a group of people in the Forgedale Crossing neighborhood in South Middleton Township.

For several months an injured black vulture became a common sight around Arlington and Coventry drives. An injured wing inhibited the bird’s ability to fly, forcing it to hang around homes and in the adjacent wooded parcel.

Commonly confused with turkey vultures that have red heads, black vultures are identified by their gray/black heads.

Adopted by several neighbors, Bob (as one of Alex Cashman’s sons affectionately named him) seemed perfectly content to hang out under children's play structures with occasional visits to nearby homes. A smart vulture, Bob quickly realized where the yummy meals could be found.

“I grew quite fond of him (although the gender is not known); he got to a point where I could be about six feet away without him seeming concerned,” neighbor Holly Hoffman said. “Of course the cans of cat food he gobbled down helped a lot, too.”

However, with winter quickly approaching and the ever-present threat of coyotes lurking in the woods, Bob’s chances of winter survival without being able to fly seemed remote.

Enter Wildlife in Need, a Pennsylvania nonprofit organization founded in 2017 by Sue DeArment of Meadville. Across the state, WIN has about 160 volunteers, many who are certified by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to capture and transport injured wildlife to rehabilitation facilities across the state.

“About the only animals that we aren’t certified to rescue and transport are bears and deer,” DeArment said. “This year alone we’ve received 3,250 calls, 2,000 of which resulted in rescues.”

Vultures (birds of prey) are but one species about which WIN has received calls. Year-to-date, WIN has received about 395 bird-related calls. Of those calls, 79 were from Cumberland County.

WIN’s 160 volunteers are mainly concentrated throughout the eastern portion of the state. Recruiting volunteers is top-of-mind for DeArment, a retired wildlife rehabilitation professional who understood the need for a quick, responsive point of contact for the general public.

“I know the frustration that people have when they come across an injured animal,” she said. “They want to help the animal but frequently don’t know who to call.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is now funneling calls to WIN, an important step in streamlining the access to help. That’s how the Forgedale Crossing neighbors learned about WIN.

Within three days of the initial inquiry, three WIN volunteers were on-site chasing down Bob the black vulture. Mark Catalano, certified in wildlife capture and transport, led the team through backyards and the nearby woods until Bob was finally cornered and captured.

“This guy was quick,” Catalano said. “Every time we thought we had him, he bolted away until we finally caught him in the woods.”

Persistence by seven people resulted in the successful capture and transport by WIN transporter, Kathy Chamberlain, to the West Shore Rehabilitation facility in Etters.

Bob the black vulture will undergo X-rays to determine if his wing can be repaired. If it can’t be repaired, the wing may be removed and Bob will become a “teaching vulture” with a new permanent home. Healthy birds are not euthanized.

While the Forgedale Crossing neighborhood misses its pet vulture, all are grateful that Bob will be well taken care of — thanks to Wildlife in Need.

For more information or to contact Wildlife in Need, visit winemergencyresponse.com or call 814-414-4224.

