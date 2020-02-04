Wienermobile to visit to Shippensburg and Carlisle Walmarts this weekend

Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile will visit Shippensburg and Carlisle Walmarts this weekend as part of its annual "coast-to-coast wienie roast."
The vehicle will be at the Shippensburg Township Walmart at 100 Conestoga Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, and at the Carlisle Walmart at 60 Noble Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Those who attend the events will get a chance to get a photo with the Wienermobile and tour inside the vehicle. Visitors will also get a couple of small take-home gifts, including Oscar Mayer's Wiener Whistles.