Wienermobile to visit to Shippensburg and Carlisle Walmarts this weekend

Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile will visit Shippensburg and Carlisle Walmarts this weekend as part of its annual "coast-to-coast wienie roast."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle will be at the Shippensburg Township Walmart at 100 Conestoga Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, and at the Carlisle Walmart at 60 Noble Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Those who attend the events will get a chance to get a photo with the Wienermobile and tour inside the vehicle. Visitors will also get a couple of small take-home gifts, including Oscar Mayer's Wiener Whistles.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0