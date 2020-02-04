Wienermobile to visit to Shippensburg and Carlisle Walmarts this weekend

Wienermobile

Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile will be in Shippensburg and Carlisle.

 provided by Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile will visit Shippensburg and Carlisle Walmarts this weekend as part of its annual "coast-to-coast wienie roast."

The vehicle will be at the Shippensburg Township Walmart at 100 Conestoga Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, and at the Carlisle Walmart at 60 Noble Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Those who attend the events will get a chance to get a photo with the Wienermobile and tour inside the vehicle. Visitors will also get a couple of small take-home gifts, including Oscar Mayer's Wiener Whistles.

