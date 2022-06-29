Where to see Midstate 4th of July fireworks shows this holiday weekend

Borough of Carlisle officials saluted their sponsors for the upcoming "Stars Burst Over Carlisle" fireworks show scheduled for Saturday at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The event opens at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds with a DJ and food offerings available at concession stands in the facility. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Mayor Sean Shultz and Councilor Cate Mellen led the fundraising effort for the event with a goal of raising $19,000 to $25,000 through corporate sponsorships.

The Tuckey Companies signed on as the primary sponsor of the show. Shentel and PFM Asset Management also contributed to help fund the event. Shentel is a Virginia-based telecommunications company that is currently bringing their GloFiber fiber-optic internet services to the Carlisle area.

Other businesses and organizations who donated for this year’s event include Benecon, Davenport & Company LLC, Allen Distribution, Saidis, Shultz & Fisher, Eckert Seamans, Simply Well, the Mark Butler Foundation, Martson Law Offices and Caprice Properties, LLC.

“We look forward to the celebration of our independence. Once again, businesses that employ and serve those in our community have stepped up in a big way to make the fireworks possible,” Shultz said. “Thank you as well to Carlisle Events for once again letting us host the fireworks celebrations at the Carlisle Fairgrounds free of charge, North Middleton Township, our good friends to the north, for their continued support, and our community volunteers and emergency services for their assistance.”

Here is a look at fireworks and Fourth of July festivities scheduled for the Midstate:

July 2

Carlisle will host “Stars Burst Over Carlisle” Saturday at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. Admission is free of charge. A DJ will provide entertainment starting at 7:00 p.m. and concession stands will be selling food and drinks. Launched from the highest spot at the Carlisle Fairgrounds at approximately 9:30 p.m., the fireworks can be seen from nearby streets, parks, and backyards.

July 3

Linglestown will host a Fireworks & Food Trucks event from 5-9 p.m. at Koons Park (6030 Larue St, Linglestown) from 5-9 p.m. The event includes food trucks (Mad Dash, Sittin’ Pickin’ Chickin’, Scoop O Dough, and Crema Coffee Truck) and fireworks.

July 4

Gettysburg will host a "Gettysburg Fourth!" from 3-10 p.m. at Gettysburg Rec Park (545 Long Lane, Gettysburg). Food trucks begin serving at 3 p.m., live music at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Gettysburg will host a "Gettysburg Fourth!" from 3-10 p.m. at Gettysburg Rec Park (545 Long Lane, Gettysburg). Food trucks begin serving at 3 p.m., live music at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Harrisburg will host a July 4th Food Truck Festival from 1-9 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Festivities include 40+ food trucks, live music, wine/beer garden, kids activities, and fireworks that begin at 9:15 p.m.

Shippensburg will host a fireworks event from 8-10 p.m. at Veterans Stadium at Shippensburg Memorial Park. Live music is scheduled from 8-8:45 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

