Where it Stands: Trader Joe's may open between March and April 2022 in Lower Allen Township

Construction of the new buildings in the Lower Allen Commons is progressing nicely with openings possible in late first quarter or early second quarter of 2022, according to Lower Allen Township Assistant Manager Erin Trone.

Trone, who handles business redevelopment strategies for the township, said the township is working on building construction for the new retail space off Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road. Once that construction is finished, it's up to the tenants — which so far include Trader Joe's, Sports Clips and Good Feet Store — to finish the interior work.

She predicted Trader Joe's could open between March and April 2022, along with potentially the other stores to have a bigger grand opening.

The township's development authority in June announced that Trader Joe's would come to the former Bon-Ton site, along with three smaller tenant retail spaces, two of which are leased. The township had also announced that the redevelopment project of Lower Allen Commons includes a 124-room Spring Hill Suites by Marriot, which is also scheduled to open in 2022.

Despite ongoing construction, which includes revamping an internal road in the development project, there are still businesses open in the Lower Allen Commons: Burger King, Texas Roadhouse and Bonefish Grill.

There are also two other smaller parcels in the development closer to Bonefish Grill where plans have yet to be submitted.

The entire effort of the project is to revitalize the property that lost two major retailers — Borders and later Bon-Ton. According to the township, its development authority purchased the site in 2019 upon Bon-Ton going bankrupt. The redevelopment of Lower Allen Commons is something the township hopes will bring residents and travelers off Route 15 to shop, dine and stay in the township.

Despite the project's plans containing more standalone buildings, there is technically less square footage of retail space, Trone said. There was 165,000 square feet of space left vacant in the wake of the two businesses leaving, but new construction amounts to smaller retail space and more parking, she said.

Because of this, Trone said the development isn't likely to affect traffic and traffic planning, which is based on the amount of retail space.

"If it was sufficient before, it is more than sufficient now," she said.

For updates to the project, check out the Lower Allen Township website at www.latwp.org.

