Where It Stands: Renewed demand for housing drives optimism for cemetery access road

Paved roadway access is possible in the near-term for the Meeting House Springs cemetery in North Middleton Township.

Renewed demand for housing is driving fresh optimism that an agreement could be reached among the cemetery association, the township and the developer of a residential subdivision adjoining the graveyard.

“We’re not discouraged. There’s now hope for a permanent solution,” said Marcus McKnight III, a Carlisle attorney representing the caretakers of one of the oldest cemeteries in Cumberland County.

The cemetery was accessible by way of the Meeting House Road underpass tunnel in Carlisle Borough. That access was cut off around Aug. 15, 2015, when the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission eliminated the overpass crossing Meeting House Road as part of its plan to widen and extend the turnpike.

Litigation followed that resulted in an agreement that calls for the eventual replacement of the current gravel access road with a paved road tied into a street system approved as part of a subdivision planned by Waggoners Gap Road LLC.

The gravel road has a recorded right-of-way that passes through several building lots planned for the subdivision, McKnight said. Under the agreement, that right-of-way would be rescinded to allow the developer to build on that lot, he said.

“They are going to want the right-of-way to go away,” McKnight said. “When they want that, they have to get together with us to make sure that we have unimpeded road access through their street system.”

Before the pandemic, there was pessimism among caretakers that the paved road would be developed because the demand for single-family homes seemed to be low, McKnight said. “Demand for homes has risen because of COVID. The demand is high. The inventory is low.”

Construction has started off Rout 74 on those portions of the street network running through the early phases of the subdivision plan, McKnight said. As the project moves forward, the need will increase for the developer to request the release of right-of-way running through future building lots.

It is possible the caretakers would allow the developer to install a permanent road base in anticipation of a future paved surface, McKnight said. “We get a road that will eventually be turned over to the township for maintenance.”

The Meeting House Springs cemetery is affiliated with First Presbyterian Church in Carlisle. Prior to the closure of the tunnel, the cemetery was an active burial ground that hosted special services on some holidays.

For years after the closure, the church had barred the cemetery association from hosting events where there could a large draw of people due to the inadequate access provided by the gravel road.

The gravel road runs past a house once occupied by the George family. Before the house was sold, easements were negotiated with the family that allowed the association greater access to land for parking and for staging large events, McKnight said. “They have begun using the cemetery again.”

In October, McKnight's father, Marcus McKnight Jr., 95, died. His father was buried in the cemetery in the vicinity of the Henderson family plot — distant relations.

