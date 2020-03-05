Where it Stands: Federal Real ID deadline approaching for Pennsylvanians

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it has issued 826,000 Real IDs in the year it has been offering them.
Beginning Oct. 1, a federally acceptable form of identification must be used as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building. Real ID meets that requirement.
Based on data from other states offering an optional Real ID program, PennDOT projected that 1.3 million of its customers would get a Real ID prior to the Oct. 1 deadline.
"Although October may seem far away right now, we encourage our customers who want a Real ID to get one as soon as possible," PennDOT acting Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. "We continue to focus on providing the best possible customer service to all of our customers as the federal deadline approaches."
Real ID is optional in Pennsylvania, and PennDOT will continue to offer standard-issue driver's licenses and photo IDs. However, these forms of ID will be necessary to fly commercially or enter a federal building or military base for individuals who don't have another form of federally acceptable identification, such as a U.S. passport.
State Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, is hosting a Real ID informational event on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Carlisle Fire & Rescue, 177 Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle. Residents can learn more about what is required and talk to PennDOT representatives. Real IDs will not be issued at the event.
Federal Real ID regulations require that PennDOT verify a customer's identity, Social Security number, Pennsylvania residency and name changes (if applicable), even if a customer already has a state driver's license or ID card. More information about document requirements, including a printable document checklist, can be found on the Document Check page of the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website.
Customers have three options for obtaining a Real ID: customers may order online if they have been pre-verified; they can visit any PennDOT Driver's License Center, have their documents verified and imaged, and their ID will be mailed to them within 15 business days; or they can visit one of 12 Real ID Centers and receive it over-the-counter at the time of service.
When a customer gets their first Real ID, they will pay a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee (current renewal fee is $30.50 for a four-year noncommercial driver's license or a photo ID). The expiration date of their initial Real ID will include any time remaining on their existing non-Real ID, plus an additional four years, unless the customer is over 65 and has a two-year license.
After the initial Real ID expires, the customer will pay no additional fee, beyond regular renewal fees.
PennDOT upgraded seven of its existing driver's license centers to allow for over-the-counter issuance, and added a number of locations, including one in Enola at 429 N. Enola Road.
Real IDs are marked with a gold star in the upper right corner.
More information about Real ID in Pennsylvania, including frequently asked questions and information on documents required for Real ID, can be found at www.penndot.gov/REALID.