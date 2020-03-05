Where it Stands: Federal Real ID deadline approaching for Pennsylvanians

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it has issued 826,000 Real IDs in the year it has been offering them.

Beginning Oct. 1, a federally acceptable form of identification must be used as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building. Real ID meets that requirement.

Based on data from other states offering an optional Real ID program, PennDOT projected that 1.3 million of its customers would get a Real ID prior to the Oct. 1 deadline.

"Although October may seem far away right now, we encourage our customers who want a Real ID to get one as soon as possible," PennDOT acting Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. "We continue to focus on providing the best possible customer service to all of our customers as the federal deadline approaches."

Real ID is optional in Pennsylvania, and PennDOT will continue to offer standard-issue driver's licenses and photo IDs. However, these forms of ID will be necessary to fly commercially or enter a federal building or military base for individuals who don't have another form of federally acceptable identification, such as a U.S. passport.