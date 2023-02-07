When it comes to volunteer firefighter recruitment, fire companies on the East Shore of the Susquehanna River in central Pennsylvania earned the bragging rights.

Both shores competed in a recruitment contest between companies from September through the end of last year, and the East Shore came out on top, gaining 31 new members across various departments to the West Shore's 26, said Michael Berman, a public relations specialist for the campaign.

The push came as part of a bigger recruitment campaign spearheaded by Capital Region Firefighter, a volunteer recruitment campaign that began last April through a $2.2 million grant awarded to the Capital Region Council of Governments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Participating East Shore companies were Dauphin Middle Paxton Fire Company, Progress and Rescue Fire Companies in Susquehanna Township, all four Swatara Township Fire and Rescue Companies, South Hanover Township Fire Company and Annville Fire Company.

On the West Shore, New Kingstown, Union Fire Company, Monroe Fire Company, Silver Spring, Hampden, West Shore Bureau of Fire, East Pennsboro, Camp Hill, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, Lisburn, Lower Allen, Upper Allen and New Cumberland were part of the campaign.

While the specific East Shore vs. West Shore competition has ended, the campaign itself will extend through 2025, Berman said.

Chief Bob Rusbatch of Dauphin Middle Paxton Fire Company on the East Shore said his department gained two members during the competition.

"I always hope for at least one," he said.

On the West Shore, New Kingstown Fire Chief Curt Hall said his department gained 10 members in 2022, with two joining in December.

While he said 10 new volunteers is better than none, Hall doesn't believe fire companies have seen the "influx of members" they hoped for, though it's not for a lack of trying.

It points to an issue faced by nearly every fire department in Cumberland County, mirroring a nationwide shortage of volunteer firefighters.

Rusbatch said in October that when he joined his company 20 years ago there were about 30 active members. Today that number has dropped to around 11.

Hall said some people move to Silver Spring Township and central Pennsylvania from areas with paid fire departments.

"They just assume that when they see the fire truck going down the road that everybody on that is paid," he said. "So I think [that's] a lot of it and some of this also has to do with the time; people just do not have enough time to volunteer."

Another factor Hall cited was training, saying that depending on a volunteer's schedule it can take six months to a year to become a fully trained, active firefighter.

Hall's solution: marketing, both through the Capital Region Firefighter campaign and also through word of mouth, something he described as one of the company's best recruiting techniques.

That's what led Zachary Leitzel to join New Kingstown Fire Company as a volunteer in December during the East Shore vs. West Shore competition.

A resident of Juniata County, Leitzel has been in the fire service for approximately seven years, serving as a firefighter in Mifflintown and an EMT at Fame EMS in Lewistown.

"One of our members at my station in Juniata County is a career driver down there and he told me all good things about New Kingstown, about the good experience they get [and] the good training they have," He said. "As a young person coming up through the fire service, I like good training."

Thus, Leitzel makes the one-hour commute during his time off to help staff the station.

"I like to get [a] different experience and it's nice to go other places to see how they do things, to pick up something new for yourself and also bring [it] back to your home companies as well," he said.

