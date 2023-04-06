Sam McKinney has a reason to be in good spirits.

The Eichelberger Distillery is taking shape in Dillsburg, along with the education program he’ll run as director of buildings and grounds for the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society.

“I’m hoping we can learn publicly,” McKinney said. “That we can tell people what we’re doing, what we’re trying, what we’re failing at, what we’re enjoying and what I think we’re successful with. The whole story.”

The $1.4 million project on the Dill’s Tavern campus will be a reproduction of the type of 18th century distillery that provided a livelihood for three generations of the Eichelberger family, who were early settlers of Dillsburg.

Once operational, the building will produce whiskey in limited quantities using period recipes, techniques and equipment operated by McKinney, who received training in craft spirits at Moonshine University in Louisville, Kentucky

“For a week, I had hands-on classes on all the things you need to know about running a distillery — the safety, financials,” he said. “It was a very intense week.”

The historical society hired Lobar Inc. of Dillsburg to do the construction work using a design based on period descriptions and information from an existing 1770s distillery. As of late March, the concrete floor has been poured and all the walls are up along with two chimneys.

“There’s going to be brick on top of that subfloor,” McKinney said. “There’s a water line that has to come in from Baltimore Street about 300 feet away for the sprinkler system. They started that out on the main water line in the street.”

The floor plan includes a walk-in fireplace in the west room, which is also the location of the tasting room, he said. “Distilling requires a great quantity of boiling water, so the fireplace probably was the location where the water was boiled in large metal vessels. The second, larger room is where the distilling will be carried on, using two large masonry still units with an additional masonry unit with two copper boiler vessels built in.

“It’s not easy to incorporate modern safety devices into a reproduction building,” McKinney said. “However, the builders have embraced the task of marrying security with authenticity. Some features present throughout the distillery will be an extensive sprinkler system and explosion proof electrical fixtures in the distilling and storage area. Although features such as these are a costly aspect of the project, the value of protection for staff and visitors far outweigh the expense.”

The vision of an historically accurate distillery was conceived over 15 years ago, said Doug Riley, historical society vice president. The project will portray a thriving Pennsylvania farm distillery where visitors can see, smell, taste and learn about early whiskey in America, he said. The concept reflects the history of the project site.

The tavern was operated by three generations of the Dill family from about 1742 until the Eichelberger family bought the property about 1800. During that time, family members served food and whiskey to travelers heading to the frontier.

The Eichelberger family grew the farm distillery into a commercial operation that supplied whiskey to local and regional customers. The operation included the manufacture of wagons to transport spirits to such distant markets as Baltimore.

For now, the society envisions an operation that would be open five days a week to adult group tours and programs. The process is underway to obtain a license through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to produce a limited amount of whiskey.

“We will have events and host dinners,” McKinney said. “I will be the only employee with volunteers helping out. I will be the manager, the distiller. We’re hoping to have it open before Christmas. We hope to be open eight hours a day Tuesday through Saturday. We may have tours on Sunday.”

McKinney has not decided whether he will reenact a particular individual or a generic distiller. Either way, he has access to research through the historical society.

“Some of it is going to be guesswork, extrapolating from the information, but we do have quite a bit,” McKinney said. “We actually have the ledgers that tell a lot about the people that were working, the situations they were working under, how much they got paid, how hard they had to work and how much time they were putting in.”

The Eichelberger Distillery is being built with donations from the community and historical society supporters, Riley said. He said state Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland and York counties, helped the society obtain a $500,000 Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant. The project has also received a $250,000 Keystone grant.

More funding is needed to purchase equipment and launch the first year of production. For information on the project and how to donate, visit the historical society's website at northernyorkhistorical.org.