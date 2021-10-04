Where It Stands: Dam repair project at Children's Lake is a year behind schedule

The dam repair project at Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs is running about a year behind schedule, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Delays in obtaining a necessary state permit and a federal authorization will push the start of the construction phase to late summer-early fall 2022, commission spokesman Mike Parker said Thursday.
The commission, which manages the historic lake in South Middleton Township, is overseeing the project to replace the old stone of the dam structure with more modern, reliable materials.
February was the original timeline to receive a permit from the Division of Dam Safety, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Parker said. Instead, the permit was issued six months late in August.
Where it Stands: Owner plans new deli as work on Boiling Springs Tavern expected to continue for two years
The project calls for portions of the stone wall containing the lake to be replaced with replica material durable enough to hold up for decades, Parker said. Because of its proximity to the Appalachian Trail, a portion of the wall is on National Park Service property requiring authorization from that federal agency before the construction phase could begin, he said.
“Some of the processes have taken longer than anticipated,” Parker said. “We’ve tried to make sure to do the construction during non-peak fishing times of the year so as not to disrupt the popular trout season in the spring.”
Because of the delays, the timeline has shifted to the point where the commission has to hold off construction or put the season at risk. The plan is to stock the lake in anticipation of trout season and to match up the timing of the construction phase with what works for Mother Nature and the anglers.
“We’re just moving things back a full year,” Parker said. “We hate to see delays, but there are not going to be any lost fishing opportunities. We appreciate folks being a bit more patient. Some things are out of our control.”
Other improvements planned for the lake include the construction of a new boat ramp, bridge and disability access.
On June 24, township supervisors enacted an ordinance to close Bucher Hill Road during the construction phase of the dam repair project. Once the project is completed, the road will be reopened to one-way traffic traveling north out of Boiling Springs.
Currently, the road is open to two-way traffic and has a motor vehicle and pedestrian bridge next to the lake’s dam. In the past, municipal officials have said they wanted to take advantage of the road’s closure to improve safety around that part of the lake.
For one thing, the pedestrian portion of the bridge is barely six-feet wide creating a safety hazard when walkers drift into the structure’s vehicular cart-way. One goal of the lake project is to develop a walkable plaza where pedestrians and anglers can stroll and fish in relative safety, Township Manager Cory Adams said Friday.
Motorists also encounter a potential hazard when turning left from First Street onto Bucher Hill Road. One goal of safety improvements would be the elimination of “a conflict point” at the intersection of Bucher Hill and Mountain roads.
“It’s kind of tight there now,” Adams said. “There are a lot of moving parts. Optimistically, we can get everything completed by the end of next year.”
Portions of Bucher Hill and Mountain roads were closed from mid- to late September to allow workers from the township municipal authority to complete a waterline replacement project, Adams said. Both roads have since reopened.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.