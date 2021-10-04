Where It Stands: Dam repair project at Children's Lake is a year behind schedule

Because of the delays, the timeline has shifted to the point where the commission has to hold off construction or put the season at risk. The plan is to stock the lake in anticipation of trout season and to match up the timing of the construction phase with what works for Mother Nature and the anglers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re just moving things back a full year,” Parker said. “We hate to see delays, but there are not going to be any lost fishing opportunities. We appreciate folks being a bit more patient. Some things are out of our control.”

Other improvements planned for the lake include the construction of a new boat ramp, bridge and disability access.

On June 24, township supervisors enacted an ordinance to close Bucher Hill Road during the construction phase of the dam repair project. Once the project is completed, the road will be reopened to one-way traffic traveling north out of Boiling Springs.

Currently, the road is open to two-way traffic and has a motor vehicle and pedestrian bridge next to the lake’s dam. In the past, municipal officials have said they wanted to take advantage of the road’s closure to improve safety around that part of the lake.