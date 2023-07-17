Work on a project that could calm traffic at the intersection of North Bedford Street, East Penn Street and Kerrs Avenue in Carlisle is to begin in August, said Mark Malarich, the borough's director of public works.

Changes include the realignment and repaving of the intersection of three one-way streets, and the addition of traffic calming and pedestrian safety measures.

These include the installation of ADA compliant pedestrian curb ramps and concrete curb extensions that will shorten crossing distance for pedestrians.

Malarich said landscaping will be added inside the extensions to increase green space and brick crosswalks, new signage and road markings will be included in the work.

The Borough Council approved the project's final design prior to advertising for bids on June 8, with no substantive changes to the preliminary design, Malarich said.

The council on July 13 approved a lump sum contract with Rogele Inc., a Harrisburg-based construction company, for $199,925 to complete the project.

Funding for the first phase of the project comes from federal grants the borough received under the American Rescue Plan Act and construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of October, Malarich said.

While the scope of a potential second phase of the project has not been established, discussions have outlined the possibility of installing bicycle lanes and angled parking along the west side of North Bedford Street south of its intersection with East Penn Street.

Malarich anticipates the borough could look into the possibility of phase two next year depending on budget allocations and direction from the borough council.

Photos: The 2023 Amani Festival