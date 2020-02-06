Where it Stands: Construction on connector road begins in South Middleton

Construction has started on a connector road that has long been in the works in South Middleton Township.

The road will connect York and Trindle roads and was an idea introduced in 2005 after concerns regarding a housing development off Fairview Street prompted discussions about a larger road used for travel in that area.

After years of delays and new plans, construction started recently near the York Road portion of the connector road, in the vicinity of the Mayapple golf course and housing development.

The start of construction is necessary because of the timeline set in October when township officials approved the developer's agreement for the road, according to South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams.

The agreement stipulates that construction on the road must be completed by May 30, 2022, and if it hadn't started by June 2020, the developers would lose the $2.6 million multimodal grant, which the state awarded the project in 2016.

The developer also agreed to not start a planned residential development until the connector road is completed. The development is to be located at the intersection of Lisburn Road and the planned connector road.

Once the connector road is finished, the township will be in charge of the road and its two traffic signals at Trindle and York roads, township solicitor Bryan Salzmann said at the October meeting.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

