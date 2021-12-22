Where It Stands: Application for a casino in Shippensburg Township still pending

An application to place a satellite casino in the former Lowe's building in Shippensburg Township won't be approved this year.

Parx Casino's application for the so-called mini-casino could be ready to go before the board for consideration in the near future, according to Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board spokesman Doug Harbach.

The next meeting of the board is on Jan. 19.

A May hearing on the proposed casino brought out dozens of residents and generated 73 pages of comments submitted to the gaming board.

Residents said they believed the casino would result in higher crime and exacerbate addiction while local government touted the potential for the casino to help the township's finances.

The township could potentially see as much as $690,000 annually in gaming revenue, according to Parx estimates.

Since winning the rights to a Category 4 casino in 2018, Parx officials have been working their way toward finalizing a location. Carlisle and South Middleton Township, the first two proposed sites, refused to reverse earlier decisions to opt-out of siting a casino in their municipalities, forcing Parx to look further out along the Interstate 81 corridor.

Parx was initially interested in a location along I-81, just off the King Street exit (Exit 29), but that was abandoned after geological stability issues were discovered at the site.

That led the company to the former Lowe's building at 250 Conestoga Drive. The proposed casino would occupy about half of the structure with the remainder of the building going to future retail use.

The satellite casino would feature 500 slot machines and 48 table game seats along with a restaurant and sports bar for about 250 patrons.

The project is the result of Pennsylvania’s 2017 gaming expansion law, under which the Gaming Control Board has auctioned the rights to establish satellite mini-casinos to those operators who already have flagship locations. Parx’s primary casino is in Bensalem Township in Bucks County, northeast of Philadelphia.

