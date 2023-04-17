In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

Mechanicsburg borough

Grant amount: $300,000

Grant source: American Rescue Plan Act

Grant purpose: To support drainage projects

Location: The area of West Keller and George streets

Work could begin in May on a $750,000 project to improve stormwater drainage along streets in the vicinity of the Broad Street Elementary School in Mechanicsburg.

The borough has hired a Dauphin County firm to replace the current system with infrastructure better engineered to handle heavy run-off from weather.

“When we receive anything greater than an average rainfall in a 24-hour period, that entire area from Broad, Keller and York streets backups and floods,” Borough Manager Layne Thompson said. The floodwater disrupts traffic and flows into nearby yards, he said.

Final Grade Excavation LLC of Dauphin could start work in May with limited street closures as crews start to dig trenches to replace about 1,000 feet of a system that dates from the 1950s, Thompson said. “We’re working with the [Mechanicsburg Area] School District on what the impact could be on bus routes.

“When school lets out, there will be full street closures,” he said. “It will be a daily change for a while but, in the end, it will improve the roads quite a bit.”

In late October, Cumberland County commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Jean Foschi voted to award a $300,000 grant to the borough to support the drainage project.

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against this and other grants, citing objections to the way the application review process was handled for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“We wouldn’t be doing this project if it wasn’t for the grant money,” Thompson said. “Being a small borough, we don’t have a very large budget. It’s huge getting any support to offset the costs of these big projects.”

Even with the grant, the borough would have to allocate money from its own coffers to cover the project costs. “That’s difficult enough to set aside,” Thompson said.

One reason for the poor drainage is the way the current pipes are sloped, he said. “The new pipe offers a better solution. Hopefully, the problem will go away. It’s a difficult issue. We want to take care of it.”