In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Penn State University College of Medicine

Grant amount: $1,252,304

Grant source: American Rescue Plan Act

Grant purpose: To establish a community psychiatry resident program track

Location: Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

The Penn State University College of Medicine will receive about $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish over the next four years a community psychiatry resident program track at Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill.

Community psychiatry specializes in caring for people with serious mental health needs whose treatment is paid for through such public sources as Medicare, Medicaid and county funded programs, said Dr. Alison Swigart, director of the community psychiatry program.

The $1,252,304 will pay the personnel costs needed to establish the program, Swigart said. This includes her salary and benefits as program director along with the salaries and benefits of a program coordinator and of each student cycled through the program track.

By accepting the grant, the College of Medicine enters into a contract where program expenses are submitted for reimbursement through late December 2026, Swigart said. The new track is set up to support one resident student the first year, two resident students the second year and so on as each student progresses through a four-year cycle of residency training in community psychiatry, she said.

During that cycle, students will work directly with people in Cumberland County who need treatment through Holy Spirit and other inpatient/outpatient facilities.

“This will allow us to recruit people coming out of medical school who are particularly interested in enhanced training,” Swigart said. “The students on that track are going to be integrated into our existing Penn State psychiatry resident program with extra experience and training in community psychiatry. Hopefully, this will allow more access to mental health care in Cumberland County and also give trainees exposure to the local community and individuals they are treating and serving.”

The hope is that the trainees decide to stay local once they complete the program, obtain a license and either open or join a practice, she said.

To be a licensed psychiatrist in Pennsylvania, students must complete four years of undergraduate studies, four years of medical school and four years of residency training in a specialty.

For a long time, the U.S. has had a shortage of psychiatrists, Swigart said. “Unfortunately, projections are it will get worse in the next couple of decades.”

There are reasons for this prognosis. Psychiatrists tend to be older than many other specialties, placing the current workforce closer to retirement age. The COVID-19 pandemic also greatly increased the demand for services to treat people who are experiencing mental health problems for the first time or those experiencing a worsening of a pre-existing condition.

“Most providers are running short-staffed,” Swigart said. “We’ve been running for most of the pandemic. The people who are staying in the field and trying to provide services are feeling extra pressure of needing to care for more people. People are feeling more burned out.”

But with the challenge has come a greater awareness of the importance of mental health care, Swigart said. As a result, there has been an increase in the number of medical school graduates who want to go into specialized psychiatry training.

Penn State trains about five psychiatry residents per year, Swigart said. “What we’re trying to do with this project is add an additional residency training slot each year.”

Holy Spirit Medical Center provides a full spectrum of care including an inpatient unit, outpatient clinics and a crisis care and evaluation unit in the emergency room, Swigart said. “Like many other behavioral treatment sites, Holy Spirit has really struggled to recruit and retain new psychiatric providers. Right now, an outpatient clinic is closed to any new patient appointments. The intake department receives 200 calls per week from people looking to establish health care services. Our hope, our vision is by having our resident students begin to provide care it could really start to open up.

“This grant allows us to get things up and running and to build some momentum,” Swigart said. Without the grant, the College of Medicine would have been limited in the number of resident students it could cycle through a specialized community psychiatry track, she said.