In recent months, Cumberland County has awarded just over $24 million in pandemic recovery grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

The grants were drawn from the $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county was awarded in 2021. Ranging from $50,000 to $2 million each, the grants were made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This weekly series will detail the rationale behind the grant request and the way the money will be used.

New Cumberland Library

Grant amount: $280,350

$280,350 Grant source: American Rescue Plan Act

American Rescue Plan Act Grant purpose: Upgrade the library building

Upgrade the library building Location: 1 Benjamin Plaza, New Cumberland Borough

A grant from Cumberland County has made it possible for the New Cumberland Library to turn the page on much-needed upgrades to a building that dates back 200 years.

In December, Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted in favor of the $280,350 grant that will be used to support a $400,500 project to improve building safety, reduce repair and maintenance costs and to increase access and the capacity for public services.

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against this and other grants, citing objections to the way the application review process was handled for federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

This grant will be used to fund three main areas of improvements, Library Director Alana Bubnis said.

“It’s going to make an enormous difference. We’re a smaller library,” she added. “We don’t have a very large operating budget. The amount of the work here is almost as much as we have in our budget for the whole year. Without this funding, it would be difficult, if not impossible, for us to make all these upgrades at one time.”

Building history

The most costly work will likely involve the repair and repointing of the mortar in the original stonework of the older portion of the library building.

Called the Benjamin House, this part of the building was constructed in 1819 by Jacob Shelley before it purchased in 1937 by Roland and Muriel Benjamin, Bubnis said. She added, in 1967, the couple deeded the property to New Cumberland borough for use as a library upon their deaths.

In 1941, the local Civic Club established the library in the borough building as a service project to benefit children, Bubnis said. “The library was expanded in 1953 to include adult materials and remained housed in the borough building through its move to a new facility in 1962.”

After the Benjamins died in 1973, a committee was established to begin plans for renovations that included the construction of an addition behind the Benjamin House, Bubnis said. “The library opened in its current location on July 4, 1976.”

Under the current layout, the 1819 portion has a reading room on the first floor and a meeting room on the second floor, Bubnis said. The bulk of the library collection is housed in the 1976 addition.

Stonework

The exterior wall of the Benjamin House consists of locally quarried sandstone and brownstone set two-feet deep, Bubnis said. “While mortar lasts a long time, it doesn’t last forever. Repointing the mortar is quite an expensive undertaking. It requires the building to be in scaffolds.

“We would like to preserve the appearance of the original building,” she added. “We’re relying on masonry experts to come out and do some sampling of the original mortar composite to try and match it where we can. The repair and repointing is a large component of the grant funding.”

As for how much precisely, that remains to be seen. New Cumberland is the only municipal-owned public library in Cumberland County. As such, the library must adhere to municipal requirements for project work to be bid out, Bubnis said. “The borough is going to provide a 30% match on the stonework. Most of our [other] matching funds are coming from private donations.”

Other grant uses

The grant will also be used to replace such safety related mechanical systems as the fire alarms and the emergency generator, which is original to the 1976 addition.

“These components need to be upgraded to make sure the building stays safe,” Bubnis said. “We can no longer get our emergency generator serviced. No one out there works on that type of generator anymore. Our fire alarm panel will be obsolete and unsupported in the very near future.”

Lastly, the grant will be used to improve accessibility. As part of that, the official New Cumberland community archives will be moving from the second floor of the 1819 portion of the building to the main floor of the addition, Bubnis said. “We’re super excited that it’s going to have an appropriate accessible space in the library.”

First established in 1976, the archives has a collections of documents, photographs, objects and other materials related to the history of New Cumberland and its residents, organization, government and community groups. Some of the photographs and items have been digitized and are available to view online at PA Photos & Docs.

While holdings within the archives will not be circulated, the ability to access and search the collection will be improved, Bubnis said. “Hopefully, we’re going to have some casework on the outside of the new location so we can rotate exhibits and the public can see more of the collection on a regular basis.”

As for a timeline, Bubnis is optimistic that the upgrades could be completed by the first quarter of 2024. “We’re hoping to get proposals and signed contracts and to get work started on some of the mechanical systems,” she said. “They are waiting to do the stonework in the second quarter [of 2023] because of issues with temperature. I’m hoping that will take place in the May-June timeframe. The interior we’re hoping will be completed by the end of fall 2023.”

