Vaping, also known as e-cigarette use, is no longer as new as it once was. With its novelty fading, you may be wondering if it's still an ongoing concern. Unfortunately, vaping continues to be a behavior that youth are turning to. However, there is hope that we can reverse this trend by borrowing from strategies used to successfully reduce tobacco use.

We need a variety of tools to make an impact. These may include education and awareness campaigns, policies that reduce youth access, and regulation to protect children especially in the areas of marketing and product development. Finally, for students who have already succumbed to the lure of vaping, a focus on helping them quit rather than punishing them for becoming nicotine dependent.

How big is the problem? The good news is that most youth do not use e-cigarettes; however, the rates of use measured in both county, state and national surveys paint a worrying picture of a significant minority who do.

The nationwide 2022 Monitoring the Future survey noted an increase in vaping for 10th and 12th graders, as well as an increase in daily use. The survey also found that for 8th and 10th graders who use substances, vaping nicotine is the most common substance they use.

The troubling trend of daily use is also found in the most recent National Youth Tobacco Survey: more than a quarter of youth who vape use it every day. In the past, it was harder to hide nicotine use. We knew what packs of cigarettes looked like and can easily identify the smell. E-cigarettes are small, sleek, easily concealable devices, with high levels of nicotine. This means it is easier for our youth to hide and use them more frequently. Because their developing brains are more susceptible to addiction, the nicotine hooks them quickly and they end up using daily. Many go on to use tobacco as well.

Locally, we find other concerning information: almost one quarter of Cumberland County students who vape do not know what substance they are vaping. The rate of regular vape use increases with grade level, with 22% of seniors vaping regularly (2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey, PAYS).

While vaping was once perceived as a safer alternative to tobacco, emerging research is raising alarm bells about the effects of vaping, especially on young, developing bodies. Chemicals, flavoring and metals are being inhaled into lungs that are not equipped to withstand this type of toxic load. As with tobacco when the damaging effects might not show up for many years, we have yet to learn what decades of vaping might do to the human body.

If you are left wondering what to do, there is action you can take. First, support your school’s participation in the PAYS survey. The data collected is essential to directing efforts in alcohol and other drug prevention work. It allows prevention practitioners to target possible rising trends while also seeing where efforts have been effective in reducing substance use. If you’re a parent whose child will be taking the survey this fall, you can help them to understand the value of their input.

Second, educate yourself and those around you on the facts about e-cigarette use. This is a priority for the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission. While we have been offering a broad range of school and community programming for decades, for the past few years we have also provided more targeted interventions focused on vaping. One example is the Catch My Breath program. In addition to delivering this program directly to students, our office also trains educators on how to deliver the program to broaden our reach.

Finally, be open and ready to have conversations about vaping with youth you know, as well as set clear expectations and rules for youth substance use. These conversations should be two-way, ask the youth what they know about vaping and concerns they may have. Vaping has become social for youth, and they may feel that they need to use to fit in. Sharing that most young people do not vape can deflect some of that peer pressure. If you find out the youth is using, be prepared to deliver consequences but also guide them toward alternatives to vaping and help for quitting if needed.

If you would like more information specific to vaping, ways to help youth quit or how to boost prevention efforts to keep the youth you know safe, please contact our office by calling 717-240-6300 or emailing cumbperrydanda@cumberlandcountypa.gov.