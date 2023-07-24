There’s still some summer left to enjoy before school starts again for area youth. Many of us enjoy the change in pace that this season brings. We love relaxing at the beach and swimming in the pool.

Despite the sunshine and long days, summer has its darker side by posing a higher risk for youth to start using substances. A 2019 analysis of six years of data from the National Institute of Drug Abuse showed that initiation of marijuana, cocaine, LSD and ecstasy was significantly more likely to occur in summer than in other months. Although there are multiple factors, there are two likely possibilities that could influence this high-risk behavior.

A 2015 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center asked teens where they regularly spent time with their closest friends. Around 83%, which was more than four-in-five teens, said they spent most of their time at school. However, in the summertime, most teens tend to attend more hangouts, festivals, concerts and parties.

In many cases, alcohol and other substances are shared at these events. Someone who has never touched alcohol or other drugs before would likely not go through the hassle of acquiring them. However, the availability at these gatherings coupled with other factors, such as peer pressure, increases the likelihood of experimentation.

As alcohol and other drug use impairs decision-making, it can cause people to do things that are out of their usual scope. There is a real fear of missing out (FOMO), which follows those that choose not to join in. There are also other forms of subtle and not-so-subtle peer pressure that can lead someone to try a substance for the first time.

Another factor in play includes youth who are dealing with family struggles. More time at home in the summer forces them to face these issues throughout the day. This is more widespread than we might think. According to a 2019 Forbes article, around 70-80% of Americans consider their family dysfunctional.

For some youth, family can hold a special place in one’s heart, as hopefully these are the people who provide love and support. A strong family relationship helps a teen manage their emotions and mental health. A broken relationship, however, can take a toll on a teen’s wellbeing.

Family members may no longer be trusted confidants and instead a source of stress and anxiety. Substances may be used as a coping mechanism to handle strong, painful emotions. Family members who use substances can also influence their children as parents and older siblings are viewed as role models, and many children subconsciously tend to follow their example. The trust that children put in their family members outweighs the warnings that others give about substance use. Use by family members also increase the access that teens have to substances, which heightens the risk.

Summertime provides a great window for keeping bonds intact, as relationships bring the irreplaceable color to your life. However, some relationships can damage you just as significantly. Surrounding yourself with people who help you make safe and healthy choices decreases the chance you will try a substance for the first time this summer or any other time in the year.

These relationships can help you resist negative peer pressure and offer coping mechanisms for stress. As Dan Pena once said, “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future.”