May 7-13, 2023, marks National Prevention Week. Hosted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), this week promotes the work of individuals and organizations across the United States whose goal is to keep people and communities safe, as well as spreading awareness about substance use disorders and mental health issues.

Something I have heard recently that resonated with me is that prevention is a series of small acts by many people. This leads me to the concept of upstream prevention. Upstream prevention focuses on improving protection while reducing risk to allow people to reach their full health potential.

An anecdote used to describe this is the river story. In this story people are struggling in the water, clear that if they do not receive help, they will drown. We can pull people out of the water to shore but still more people keep floating by. It is becoming difficult to rescue all the people; what else can be done and where are they all coming from? You happen to look all the way upstream and see someone fall through a hole in the bridge. And there you have your answer. You make your way upstream with a toolbox and repair the bridge to stop people from falling in the stream. By addressing the root cause, harm is prevented before it occurs; this is upstream prevention.

In the prevention field, we do not go about repairing bridges, but we do identify the “holes” or areas of need. One important source of information for identifying need is the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS). PAYS is conducted every two years and surveys students in 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th grades to understand their behavior, attitudes and knowledge concerning alcohol, tobacco and other drugs and violence. This survey looks at the risk factors that are related to these behaviors (the hole in the bridge) and the protective factors that guard against them (the toolbox). PAYS is helpful for policymakers in making decisions about funding and allows organizations to provide targeted prevention to where the need is greatest.

One of the areas in which PAYS has been a valuable resource for my organization is around vaping. We all have heard that vaping is a youth problem, but PAYS provides specific information regarding how many students vape and what they are vaping. For example, in 2021, a quarter of all students who vaped in Cumberland County in the last year did not know what they were vaping.

With this knowledge, we have been able to target our programming toward vaping education. By increasing student knowledge and awareness of the ingredients in vapes and their attendant risks, students can make more informed choices.

The PAYS will be administered this fall during the 2023-24 school year at no cost to schools. Registration is entirely online and is available now for both private and public schools to join!

For more information, please contact our office at 717-240-6300 or email cumbperrydanda@cumberlandcountypa.gov.