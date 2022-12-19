What's the Buzz?: Peer pressure is still prevalent today

No matter our age and where we are, every single one of us has experienced peer pressure, whether it is positive or negative.

There are many people all over the world who may be in the same boat as you. Around 90% of teens have reported that they have experienced peer pressure. One of the most common places that it may be found is at school.

Peer pressure can be a positive. I have seen many of my classmates join clubs because their friends joined or participate more in class because the rest of their peers were. Positive peer pressure is real and influential. Those around us can motivate others to become more determined people or make better choices.

However, school is also a place of negative peer pressure. Students have skipped class because the rest of their friends did, bullied kids to look “cool” in front of their friends, and dressed differently to fit in.

Social media also creates peer pressure. A positive side is how some accounts can inspire people to be part of a movement to make a difference in the world. However, the negative side is frightening. People may compare themselves to celebrities, causing unreasonable expectations for themselves.

Posts promoting substance use can influence others to think the use of substances is more the norm than it really is.

From school, to work, to social media, peer pressure is a part of life. Negative peer pressure is difficult to face and overcome. A fire cannot start without a spark, and I am passionate to share what I know about combating peer pressure should someone be faced with a negative situation.

1. Be more confident and say "no."

2. Know and respect your values.

3. Be wise when making friends.

4. Listen to red flags in your friendships.

In addition to these four steps, there are other resources to turn to for help in dealing with negative influences in your life. You can talk with the friend that is pressuring you, speak with a trusted adult or call the teen helpline.

Peer pressure can be a powerful force; however, by sharing these steps and and educating each other about the role of peer pressure, we can reduce its destructive impact on ourselves and those we care about.