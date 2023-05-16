With in-person voting to take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Pennsylvania secretary of state is reminding registered voters about their rights at the polls.

“All Pennsylvania voters can find a wealth of information about their rights on our vote.pa.gov website,” Al Schmidt said. “Every voter should be well informed about how to exercise their right to vote.”

Here is a look at some of the voting rights tips provided by the department:

Only first-time voters are required to show ID, which could be either a photo ID or acceptable nonphoto ID. Voters can leave and return with an ID or can vote by provisional ballot.

Voters who applied for and received a mail-in ballot but did not return it, can bring the ballot to the polls, including the outer return envelope, so that it can be voided and the voter can vote in person.

Voters who applied and received but do not have the mail-in ballot can vote by provisional ballot, and the county board of elections will then make the determination if the ballot can be counted.

Those who applied but did not receive a mail-in ballot can vote by provisional ballot at the polls.

If a voter’s name is not in the poll book, poll workers can call the board of elections to see if the voter is registered in another precinct, or they can vote by provisional ballot if the voter believes they are registered there.

Voters who moved but did not update their address in time before the election may vote one more time in their previous precinct but must update their address at the polling place.

If a voter is challenged based on their identity or residency, the voter can vote normally by signing a challenge affidavit and producing a witness who is also a registered voter in that precinct to vouch for them. If the voter does not have a witness, the voter can cast a provisional ballot. Identity and residency are the only bases for challenging a voter at a polling place.

Voters have the right to assistance, including foreign language or literacy assistance, at the polling place. A voter may be accompanied by someone as long as the person is not their employer, union representative or judge of elections.

Voters have the right to refuse assistance.

Voters cannot be subjected to intimidation, harassment or discriminatory conduct. Someone who experiences any of these should report it to the judge of elections at the polling place, their county board of elections, the county district attorney’s office or the Department of State’s voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772.

Those voting by mail-in ballot can still drop those ballots off at the Cumberland County Board of Elections at Suite 201, 1601 Ritner Highway, Carlisle before 8 p.m. Tuesday. A postmark by that time will not count, and voters should make sure to sign them and write the current date on the outer envelope.