What to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Cumberland County

As federal and state governments work with drug manufacturers to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents, availability of the vaccine continues to change.
As of Jan. 26, Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan, and providers are reportedly struggling with finding enough vaccine doses to vaccinate the expanded eligible population.
Here is a look at vaccine availability in Cumberland County and what residents should keep in mind when they are able to get an appointment:
Where and how to get it?
- Care Options Rx: Scheduling for Big Spring Pharmacy in Newville, Holly Pharmacy in Mount Holly Springs and Quality Care Pharmacy in Carlisle can be done online through Care Options Rx at https://covid-19schedulinglink.as.me/vaccine. Vaccine appointments will reportedly be opened up hourly. For more information, the state Department of Health lists contact information as vaccine@careoptionsrx.com and 717-323-8230.
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center: As of Jan. 26, Penn State Health is currently administering vaccines to Phase 1A eligible patients and health care workers who are already patients with the health system. It will contact patients directly, and is not accepting sign-ups until more vaccine is available.
- Robert T. Henry Pharmacy on East King Street in Shippensburg: Online sign-up is available at https://www.robertthenrypharmacy.com/covid-wait-list-sign-up, but, as of Jan. 20, the pharmacy is not accepting any more additions due to a full wait list. The pharmacy will post more information about when they will start accepting more names. For more information, visit its website or call 717-532-5812.
- Sadler Health Center in Carlisle: The center is offering vaccines, but notes that it has a very limited supply. For more information, email covidvaccineinfo@sadlerhealth.org.
- UPMC Pinnacle: As of Jan. 26, UPMC Pinnacle is administering vaccines only to its health care workers and employees, and its hospitals, clinics and doctors' offices are not providing the vaccine at this time, due to limited supplies. Once more vaccine becomes available, the health system said it will expand its efforts to the public. Currently, there is no pre-scheduling system or waiting list.
- Wegmans: Currently the only store pharmacy offering the vaccine in the region is in Harrisburg, but the grocery chain is working to expand the locations. When available at the Silver Spring Township location, appointments can be made online at wegmans.com/pharmacy or by calling 1-800-207-6099 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The line will be active only when appointments are available. The pharmacy will schedule the second appointment.
- Weis Markets: Residents can get the vaccine only by making an appointment, and online appointments can be made a day in advance by visiting https://c.ateb.com/3f647956b456425d9c12360db8e4fdb4. Appointments are being made out of the Lower Allen Township location on Lowther Road, the Carlisle location on East High Street and the Shippensburg location on West King Street. Weis is providing the Moderna vaccine, and pharmacy staff will schedule the second appointment after the first dose is administered.
What is involved in the process?
- Once an appointment is scheduled, check with the individual provider to see what they need, but most will ask for a photo ID and Medicare or insurance card, if available. Vaccines, however, are free, regardless of insurance coverage. Resident will be asked to wear a face covering while getting the vaccine.
- Those who receive a vaccine will be asked to stay at the location for about 15 minutes to see if any concerning side effects set in that will need to be addressed by pharmacy/medical personnel. The usual side effects include pain, swelling and redness at the injection site, and potentially chills, tiredness and headache, which could start within a day or two of getting the shot and go away after a few days, according to the DOH.
- The pharmacy/provider will likely schedule a second appointment after the first dose is administered. The second dose of Moderna will be scheduled 28 days after the first, and the second dose for Pfizer will be administered 21 days after the first dose.
When can you get the vaccine?
- Phase 1A: Health care personnel (EMS, nurses, physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, chiropractors, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, technicians, health students/trainees, direct support professionals, clinical personnel at schools/correctional facilities); long-term care residents and staff; adults aged 65 and older; adults who are pregnant, smoke or are obese; and those 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions (cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, Sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes).
- Phase 1B: People in congregate settings not in Phase 1A, first responders, correctional officers and workers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, education workers, clergy and essential support, public transit workers and those caring for children or adults in early childhood or adult day programs.
- Phase 1C: Essential workers in sectors of transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, housing construction, finance, information technology, communications, energy, legal services, government, media, public safety and public health workers.
- Phase 2: General public aged 16 and older.
What else do you need to know?
- The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 16 and older, but due to its cold storage requirements, are likely only available through hospitals. Most pharmacies will carry the Moderna vaccine, which is available for those 18 and older. No vaccine has yet been approved for children.
- The Pfizer vaccine is reportedly 95% effective, and the Moderna vaccine is reportedly 94.1% effective. Despite the high levels of efficacy, patients may still contract COVID-19, though risk of a severe infection is greatly reduced. Because those who receive the vaccine could still be asymptomatic carriers of the disease, residents are asked to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as vaccine distribution continues through the general population.
