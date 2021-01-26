What to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Cumberland County

As federal and state governments work with drug manufacturers to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents, availability of the vaccine continues to change.

As of Jan. 26, Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan, and providers are reportedly struggling with finding enough vaccine doses to vaccinate the expanded eligible population.

Here is a look at vaccine availability in Cumberland County and what residents should keep in mind when they are able to get an appointment:

Where and how to get it?