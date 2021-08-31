What to expect from Ida's rain on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know to plan your day as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through Cumberland County today:
The forecast
The National Weather Service said flash flooding was most likely in central Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and western Maryland, where 6 to 10 inches could fall. Forecasters also warned of higher wind gusts, and said Ida was most likely to spawn tornadoes in eastern Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.
Meteorologists at ABC27 expect 4-8 inches or more of rain Wednesday. Rain was expected to begin around 4 a.m. with steady rain continuing until about 2 p.m. Heavy rain and flash flooding are then expected between 2 p.m. and midnight.
The heaviest rain is likely to occur after dark on Wednesday night making it tricky to see rapidly rising water. Rain will continue through Thursday morning.
Flood-prone areas
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and ABC27 meteorologists say streams and creeks should be watched closely as they will likely flood.
The National Weather Service in State College issued a River Flood Warning for the Conodoguinet Creek near Hogestown and the Yellow Breeches Creek near Camp Hill starting Wednesday at 1 a.m. until further notice.
Check cumberlink.com for a map of flood-prone roads and intersections in Cumberland County.
Flood tips
Find a complete list of flooding information at the Ready PA website, www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Know-The-Threats/Pages/Flooding.aspx
Don’t drive over flooded roads. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles.
- Don’t drive past police barricades.
- Unplug electronics in areas that may flood.
- Clear gutters and drains.
- Secure garbage cans, lawn furniture and anything that could become airborne.
- Have at least two ways to get weather alerts.
- Check on neighbors who may need help.
- Be careful in areas where floodwaters receded as roads may have weakened and could collapse.
- Stay out of flood water. Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines or contain other hazards.
What if the electricity goes out?
PPL customers can report outages by texting “outage” to 898775, by visiting the website at pplelectric.com/outages or by calling 1-800-342-5775.
First Energy (Met-Ed) customers can report an outage by calling 1-888-544-4877, texting REG to 544487 or visiting the website at firstenergycorp.com.
What’s closed?
Most area school districts have changed their schedules. Big Spring, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and South Middleton announced closures as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. West Shore School District will have a remote learning day.
Shippensburg schools will be dismissed two hours early on Wednesday and start three hours late on Thursday.
As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, no information was posted for Camp Hill School District.
Farmers on the Square in Carlisle is canceled for this week. Downtown businesses may have changed their hours or closed.
Will trash be picked up?
As of Tuesday afternoon, Republic Services had announced it would start one hour early on Wednesday to get ahead of the rain.
Penn Waste plans to run its routes on Wednesday, but will collect double the following week if any areas are inaccessible due to flooding.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.