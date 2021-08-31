What to expect from Ida's rain on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know to plan your day as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through Cumberland County today:

The forecast

The National Weather Service said flash flooding was most likely in central Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and western Maryland, where 6 to 10 inches could fall. Forecasters also warned of higher wind gusts, and said Ida was most likely to spawn tornadoes in eastern Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

Meteorologists at ABC27 expect 4-8 inches or more of rain Wednesday. Rain was expected to begin around 4 a.m. with steady rain continuing until about 2 p.m. Heavy rain and flash flooding are then expected between 2 p.m. and midnight.

The heaviest rain is likely to occur after dark on Wednesday night making it tricky to see rapidly rising water. Rain will continue through Thursday morning.

Flood-prone areas

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and ABC27 meteorologists say streams and creeks should be watched closely as they will likely flood.