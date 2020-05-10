What does it mean to move into the yellow phase in coronavirus reopening plan?

Customers visiting those businesses will see many of the same precautions they’ve seen during a statewide shutdown in which only life-sustaining businesses and those with waivers from the state were permitted to reopen.

Those precautions include limiting the number of people permitted in the building, changing business hours to allow for time to clean and restock, designating times for high-risk populations to shop, taking measures to maintain social distancing and requiring customers to wear masks.

Businesses that have had their employees working from home must continue to do so until the stay-at-home and business closure orders are lifted in the green phase.

The yellow phase reopening excludes indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services, which leaves a long list of businesses that will remain closed in the yellow phase.

According to state guidance, indoor recreation includes bowling, arcades, racquetball and other indoor sports or training, go-kart and other racing, laser tag, pool halls, trampoline facilities, indoor mini golf, and other similar facilities.