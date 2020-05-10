What does it mean to move into the yellow phase in coronavirus reopening plan?

Moving from red to yellow under Gov. Tom Wolf’s red-yellow-green plan to bring Pennsylvania out of its shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus means fewer restrictions for residents and businesses, but still leaves significant portions of the community closed.
Counties moving into the yellow phase see their stay-at-home order lifted. Large gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited, with state guidelines noting specifically that “limitations on large gatherings unrelated to occupations should remain in place for the duration of the reopening process.”
Under yellow status, many businesses are allowed to conduct business in person if they follow guidelines outlined by the state that include regular cleaning and disinfecting routines for the entire business and plans for dealing with probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Customers visiting those businesses will see many of the same precautions they’ve seen during a statewide shutdown in which only life-sustaining businesses and those with waivers from the state were permitted to reopen.
Those precautions include limiting the number of people permitted in the building, changing business hours to allow for time to clean and restock, designating times for high-risk populations to shop, taking measures to maintain social distancing and requiring customers to wear masks.
Businesses that have had their employees working from home must continue to do so until the stay-at-home and business closure orders are lifted in the green phase.
The yellow phase reopening excludes indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services, which leaves a long list of businesses that will remain closed in the yellow phase.
According to state guidance, indoor recreation includes bowling, arcades, racquetball and other indoor sports or training, go-kart and other racing, laser tag, pool halls, trampoline facilities, indoor mini golf, and other similar facilities.
Gyms, saunas, tattoo and piercing shops, tanning, spas, hair salons, nail salons, entities that provide massage therapy and other similar facilities are to remain closed as they are considered health and wellness facilities and personal care services.
Entertainment that is to remain closed includes casinos, theaters, concerts, museums, zoos and botanical gardens, racetracks, professional, semiprofessional, or amateur/membership sports teams or clubs, youth sports, amusement and water parks, carnivals, playgrounds, and other similar facilities.
Those businesses won’t be able to open until a county moves into the green phase.
Indoor malls also remain closed during yellow status although tenants with external entrances may open as can pharmacy and health care tenants with either internal or external entrances.
The yellow phase also features child care reopening so long as the facility complies with state guidance.
Schools remain closed for in-person instruction and restrictions remain in place at nursing homes and prisons.
