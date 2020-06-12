Cumberland County joins 11 other counties Friday by moving into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's coronavirus reopening plan from the coronavirus pandemic.
There are now 46 counties in green and 21 counties in yellow in the state.
The state Department of Health says the green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.
While this phase facilitates a return to a “new normal,” it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.
Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions
- Continued telework strongly encouraged
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements
- All businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the yellow phase may increase to 75% occupancy
- Child care may open complying with guidance
- Congregate care restrictions in place
- Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities
- Schools subject to CDC and state guidance
Social Restrictions
- Large gatherings of more than 250 prohibited
- Masks are required when entering a business
- Restaurants and bars open at 50% occupancy
- Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only
- Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged
- All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50% occupancy
- Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols
Health care heroes: Honoring this week's Midstate medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Lewistown
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Geisinger Holy Spirit
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey
Health Care Heroes: Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey
Health Care Heroes: Universal Protective Packaging
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Carlisle
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Carlisle
Health Care Heroes: UPMC Carlisle
Health Care Heroes: WellSpan Shippensburg
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.