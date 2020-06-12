× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cumberland County joins 11 other counties Friday by moving into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's coronavirus reopening plan from the coronavirus pandemic.

There are now 46 counties in green and 21 counties in yellow in the state.

The state Department of Health says the green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

While this phase facilitates a return to a “new normal,” it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions

Continued telework strongly encouraged

Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements

All businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the yellow phase may increase to 75% occupancy

Child care may open complying with guidance

Congregate care restrictions in place

Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities

Schools subject to CDC and state guidance

Social Restrictions

Large gatherings of more than 250 prohibited

Masks are required when entering a business

Restaurants and bars open at 50% occupancy

Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only

Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged

All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50% occupancy

Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols

