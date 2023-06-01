St. Mina and Pope Kyrillos Coptic Orthodox Church in West Pennsboro Township is hosting its annual Egyptian Festival this weekend.

The church, located at 51 E. Main St. in West Pennsboro Township, will be home to authentic Egyptian cuisine, a bounce house and raffle basket prizes.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and is completely free to attend.

It is the second year that the church is holding the festival. Last year was a “test year,” and the church said that this year’s festival will be twice as large as its predecessor.

Along with the authentic Egyptian cuisine, vegan options will be available, as well as a dessert station. Smoothies, snow cones and cold drinks will be available as well.

Three raffle baskets, worth up to $750 each, will be up for grabs each day. The baskets contain food, candy and gift cards to both local establishments and national chain restaurants. In addition to the baskets, iPhones will be auctioned of as well.

Those interested in attending the festival need to scan the QR code that can be found on the church’s Facebook page.