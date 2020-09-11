 Skip to main content
West Nile positive mosquito sample found in North Middleton

Cumberland County logo

Cumberland County's Vector Control Office on Friday said a second mosquito sample has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, with the latest one being found in North Middleton Township.

Vector Control previously announced on last week that a mosquito sample already tested positive in Shippensburg Township.

Though the county now has two positive mosquito samples, the county has, to date, collected 599 adult mosquito samples to test through the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Vector Control said it will continue to collect and monitor the mosquito population and to actively treat water habitat to limit future generations of mosquitoes.

