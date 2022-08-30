Welcome 2022: State Parks offer variety of experiences in the Midstate

Several overlooks at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center provide stunning views of the Cumberland Valley.
Cumberland Valley has three state parks with several others in surrounding counties. Admission to Pennsylvania’s state parks is free, and they often host a number of outdoor and recreational programs. Find a complete list of local and community parks at
VisitCumberlandValley.com. Caledonia State Park
101 Pine Grove Road, Fayetteville, 717-352-2161
Located in both Adams and Franklin counties, the 1,125-acre state park midway between Chambersburg and Gettysburg, feature Totem Pole Playhouse. Oak and pine trees dot along the Conococheague Creek with shade picnic tables and charcoal grills, and 10 miles of trails pass through forests and historic areas.
Activities: hiking, picnicking, swimming, fishing, hunting, golfing, organized group tenting and camping.
Colonel Denning State Park
1599 Doubling Gap Road, Newville, 717-776-5272 Surrounded by rolling mountains, Colonel Denning State Park’s 273 acres of woodland feature the 3.5-acre Doubling Gap Lake and a 49-site campground. It’s the perfect place to bring the family and connect with nature. Activities: 3.5 miles of hiking trails, plus trailhead access to the Tuscarora Trail, picnic tables and pavilions, swimming, orienteering, fishing, hunting, ice-skating, cross-country skiing, camping and organized group tenting Gifford Pinchot State Park 2200 Rosstown Road, Lewisberry, 717-432-5011 Gifford Pinchot State Park, a 2,338-acre full-service park, is in northern York County along Route 177 between the towns of Rossville and Lewisberry. The prime attraction is the 340-acre Pinchot Lake. Activities: hiking, boating, horseback riding, picnicking, swimming, biking, fishing, hunting, disc golf, wildlife watching, cross-country skiing, ice fishing, ice skating and camping Kings Gap Environmental Education Center 500 Kings Gap Road, Carlisle, 717-486-5031 Kings Gap is well known for the four-mile road that winds through its 2,531 acres to the historic Italian villa-style stone mansion atop of South Mountain. The park has 25 miles of hiking trails. Activities: hiking, picnic tables and pavilions, opportunities for orienteering, hunting and birding; weekend stays area available at the Mansion from April through mid-November. Little Buffalo State Park 1579 State Park Road, Newport, 717-567-9255 Little Buffalo State Park has eight miles of trails and several locations on the National Register of Historic Places, including Shoaff’s Mill. Activities: hiking, swimming, fishing, boating, picnicking, hunting, wildlife watching, cross-country skiing, ice skating and ice fishing Pine Grove Furnace State Park 1100 Pine Grove Road, Gardners, 717-486-7171 Nestled in Michaux State Forest, Pine Grove Furnace State Park’s 696 acres offer wildlife and nature enthusiasts a variety of activities, including two lakes, four miles of hiking trails, and two miles of biking trails. The midway point of the Appalachian Trail is in the park. Activities: hiking, biking, picnic tables and pavilions, swimming, a snack bar and boating (including seasonal rentals)
The states spending the most on parks and recreation
States Spending the Most on Parks and Recreation
While the travel and tourism industry took a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people elected to stay home and avoid travel, outdoor recreation has remained a bright spot. Recent data from the Outdoor Industry Association showed a 2.4 percentage point jump in total outdoor participation among Americans from 2019 to 2020. Outdoor activities of all types became an enticing alternative for people looking to get away from home while keeping their risk of spreading or contracting the coronavirus relatively low. The OIA data specifically estimated that 2020 saw 8.1 million more hikers, 7.9 million new campers, and 3.4 million additional freshwater fishers taking advantage of the great outdoors during COVID-19. This trend may also reflect larger shifts in people’s lifestyle preferences, as COVID-19 has inspired many workers to leave dense urban areas for locations where outdoor space is more plentiful. Interest in the outdoors is good news for state and local governments that fund parks and recreation. These governments invest in recreational sites not only for the health and leisure of their residents but also as an economic development tool. Studies have estimated that the outdoor recreation economy is responsible for more than 7 million U.S. jobs and close to $900 billion of consumer spending annually—generating roughly $60 billion in tax revenue for state and local governments. These factors may help parks fare better when it comes to government funding than they did after the Great Recession. Following the last recession, state and local revenues were decimated nationwide, and parks and recreation became a target for budgetary cutbacks in many jurisdictions. During this time, total state and local spending on parks fell from an all-time peak of $48.5 billion in 2009 to $39.9 billion in 2013 (in inflation-adjusted 2018 dollars). Spending has resumed an upward trajectory since—but still has not returned to pre-recession heights, after adjusting for inflation.
State & local funding for parks & rec has grown in recent decades
Currently, overall spending on parks and recreation is led by states with larger populations and greater economic activity. California, Florida, New York, Illinois, and Texas are the biggest spenders, and they also represent the five largest economies and five of the top six largest populations. Per capita spending paints a different picture, as several states in the Midwest—including Illinois, North Dakota, and Minnesota—all rank among the top five in the country. Mountain states like Colorado, Nevada, and Wyoming also spend among the most per capita. For many of these leading states, investments in parks and recreation are an important tool for generating economic activity. Developing parks and recreational sites around the state’s natural scenery helps bring in visitors—and dollars—to these states.
ND leads in parks & rec spending per capita but CA spends the most
To find these locations, researchers at CLIQ analyzed data on state and local government finances from the U.S. Census Bureau and data on the outdoor recreation economy from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The researchers divided total parks and recreation spending in each state by the state’s population to rank the states with the highest spending per capita. The research team also gathered data on outdoor recreation’s economic effects, including the share of state GDP and the share of total state employment. Here are the states spending the most on parks and recreation.
15. Florida
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $164 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $3,516,038,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 4.4% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 4.0% Population: 21,477,737
14. New Mexico
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $164 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $344,116,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 2.2% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 3.1% Population: 2,096,829
13. California
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $173 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $6,829,549,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 1.8% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 2.4% Population: 39,512,223
12. Oregon
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $176 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $741,936,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 2.9% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 3.4% Population: 4,217,737
11. Alaska
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $177 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $129,214,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 3.9% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 4.5% Population: 731,545
10. Washington
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $177 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $1,346,121,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 2.0% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 2.8% Population: 7,614,893
9. South Dakota
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $182 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $161,193,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 2.5% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 3.3% Population: 884,659
8. Maryland
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $189 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $1,142,153,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 1.7% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 2.3% Population: 6,045,680
7. Hawaii
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $221 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $312,473,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 5.8% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 5.9% Population: 1,415,872
6. Wyoming
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $229 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $132,673,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 4.2% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 5.2% Population: 578,759
5. Nevada
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $233 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $717,944,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 3.1% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 3.1% Population: 3,080,156
4. Illinois
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $240 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $3,045,451,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 1.8% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 2.1% Population: 12,671,821
3. Minnesota
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $248 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $1,401,314,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 2.4% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 2.6% Population: 5,639,632
2. Colorado
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $270 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $1,553,503,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 3.1% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 3.8% Population: 5,758,736
1. North Dakota
Annual parks & recreation government spending per capita: $425 Total annual parks & recreation government spending: $324,086,000 Outdoor recreation share of state GDP: 2.2% Outdoor recreation share of total employment: 2.9% Population: 762,062
