Welcome 2022: Cumberland County and its municipalities offer recycling and compost options

Cumberland County and municipalities offer options so that not every item needs to end up at a landfill.

Electronics recycling

When the state Department of Environmental Protection issued stricter guidelines as to what type of electronics could not be disposed of in a landfill, the number of companies and local governments offering electronics recycling services became far fewer than in past years.

After years of not being able to provide even an annual event-type service to its residents, Cumberland County in 2017 opened a facility that will accept electronics from anyone, regardless of residency.

The Cumberland County Electronics Recycling Center is located at 1001 Claremont Road, Middlesex Township. The facility is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well as from 8 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Saturdays each month. The hours are subject to change depending on facility usage.

The recycling center accepts televisions, computers and accessories, mobile devices, entertainment equipment, data center equipment and cable equipment. The county will charge a fee of 50 cents per pound of electronics recycling, which it says will offset the county’s costs for collecting, packaging, loading, shipping and recycling the electronics.

Cash and credit/debit card payments will be accepted, though credit/debit cards will have convenience fees added. Fees are subject to changes as the county monitors the collection process.

The center will be under 24-hour video surveillance, and the county will enforce anti-dumping regulations.

Compost sites

While the county monitors its recycling center, municipalities are opting to increase enforcement and rules at their compost sites.

The sites offer ways for residents of those municipalities to get rid of leaves and brush, as well as pick-up mulch, tanbark and compost. In all locations, trash, grass, stones, bricks and other construction debris cannot be dropped off at compost sites. Tree stumps and large branches are often not accepted at compost sites.

Here is a look at the compost sites in Cumberland County:

Camp Hill Borough The site is located at 422 S. 24th St., and is free to borough residents. Residents must load materials themselves. The borough may close the facility at any time to process or haul material.

Carlisle Borough The site is located on Post Road and is open from late March to mid-December, with various spring/summer and fall hours. The site is free to borough residents who must show an ID to use the facility. Commercial and industrial contractors are allowed to use the site for an $900 annual fee.

East Pennsboro Township The site is located at 750 S. Humer St., Enola, and access cards are used to get into the site. Cards cost $10 for residents of the township, who must load materials themselves. The site is open from March 1 to Dec. 31. Commercial landscapers can purchase access cards for $800 if they are based out of East Pennsboro. The township is no longer accepting applications for businesses located outside of the township.

Hampden TownshipThe site is located at 1955 Technology Parkway, Mechanicsburg, and is free to township residents who must load materials themselves. A resident ID card is required to enter the drop-off site. The facility is closed during holidays and inclement weather. Tanbark and leaf compost is available through the site.

Lower Allen Township The site is located at 1400 S. St. John’s Road, Camp Hill, and runs on weekdays and the second Saturday of the month from April to November. Township residents can drop off four truck loads of yard waste and four bulk items per residence a year at no charge. Additional drop-offs require a $25 fee be paid. Finished wood chips and leaf compost are also available as materials become available.

Mechanicsburg Borough/

Silver Spring Township The joint site is located at 842 W. Church Road, Mechanicsburg, and is open to Mechanicsburg Borough and Silver Spring Township residents. These residents must purchase a $10 access card (for each household), which grants access to the site for one year. Renewals will be required for continual use of the facility.

Middlesex Township/North

Middleton Township The joint site is located at 100 Windy Lane, Carlisle, and is free to residents of both townships. The site is open from March to mid-October, as well as on Saturdays from November to January, with varying hours in summer and fall. Residents can only dump their loads after they have been inspected. The site attendant will have the final OK on all loads brought into the site, and identification is required.

South Middleton Township The site is located at 615 Lindsey Road, Carlisle, and is free to residents who must get a permanent sticker on their car to indicate residency in the township. There is an attendant on site, and the facility is closed in inclement weather. No commercial business or hauler can drop off or pick up material without a completed authorization form at the township office. Leaf mulch and tanbark are free to township residents, but must be hand loaded.

Shippensburg Borough The site is located at 963 Avon Drive, Shippensburg, and is $5 for borough residents, but costs $25 for a pass for residents of Southampton Township (Cumberland and Franklin), Shippensburg Township, Newburg Borough, North Newton Township, South Newton Township and Hopewell Township. Site users must have the ID card to gain entry to the site, and those cards are valid for one calendar year. Commercial landscapers can also register for the site for $105 per 10 cubic yards.

Upper Allen Township The site is located at 100 Gettysburg Pike, and is for compost, wood and chips pick-up only. It is free to residents who load the materials themselves or $50 to have wood chips delivered. Delivery is in April.