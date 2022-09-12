Welcome 2022: A look at average annual wages for jobs in Cumberland County

Here is a look at annual average wages in 2021 by major occupational groups in Cumberland County:
• Management: $115,150
• Business & Financial Operations: $75,050
• Computer & Mathematical: $86,010
• Architecture & Engineering: $80,830
• Life, Physical & Social Science: $75,350
• Community & Social Services: $52,930
• Legal: $92,790
• Education, Training & Library: $62,710
• Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports & Media: $50,900
• Healthcare Practitioners & Technical: $89,130
People are also reading…
• Healthcare Support: $32,540
• Protective Service: $55,360
• Food Preparation & Serving Related: $28,860
• Building & Grounds Cleaning & Maintenance: $31,150
• Personal Care & Service: $31,280
• Sales & Related: $41,110
• Office & Administrative Support: $41,510
• Farming, Fishing & Forestry: $37,390
• Construction & Extraction: $56,240
• Installation, Maintenance & Repair: $50,700
• Production: $41,120
• Transportation & Material Moving: $40,740
Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, August 2021