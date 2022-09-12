 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Employment and wages

Welcome 2022: A look at average annual wages for jobs in Cumberland County

  • Updated
Old Courthouse Tower Repair 1

A construction crew works on repairing the clock and bell tower at the Old Courthouse in October 2021.

Here is a look at annual average wages in 2021 by major occupational groups in Cumberland County:

• Management: $115,150

• Business & Financial Operations: $75,050

• Computer & Mathematical: $86,010

• Architecture & Engineering: $80,830

• Life, Physical & Social Science: $75,350

• Community & Social Services: $52,930

• Legal: $92,790

• Education, Training & Library: $62,710

• Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports & Media: $50,900

• Healthcare Practitioners & Technical: $89,130

• Healthcare Support: $32,540

• Protective Service: $55,360

• Food Preparation & Serving Related: $28,860

• Building & Grounds Cleaning & Maintenance: $31,150

• Personal Care & Service: $31,280

• Sales & Related: $41,110

• Office & Administrative Support: $41,510

• Farming, Fishing & Forestry: $37,390

• Construction & Extraction: $56,240

• Installation, Maintenance & Repair: $50,700

• Production: $41,120

• Transportation & Material Moving: $40,740

Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, August 2021

