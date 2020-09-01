Weis Markets to open beer and wine cafe in Carlisle store

Weis Markets on Tuesday announced that it has received final approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to open and operate a beer-wine cafe in its Carlisle store on East High Street.

The in-store cafe opened after receiving approval and sold its first six-pack soon after, according to the company. The cafe will sell more than 300 varieties of premium, super premium and craft beers, in addition to more than 625 varieties of domestic and imported wine.