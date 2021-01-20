Weis Markets to begin administering in-store COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday

Weis Markets said Wednesday that its in-store pharmacies in central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania will begin offering COVID-19 immunizations to those 65 or older on Thursday.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Health Department guidance, Weis pharmacy staffs at the 55 locations will prioritize people 65 and older.

Weis pharmacies will also prioritize immunizations for people aged 16-64 with high-risk conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, smoking, COPD, heart conditions, Down syndrome, obesity and diabetes.

To receive the vaccine, customers must schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization, and a face covering is required. To ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine, Weis pharmacies will schedule customers for a second immunization four weeks after their first shot.

“Over time, we hope to expand to other priority categories as vaccine becomes more available and in coordination with the commonwealth’s guidelines" said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ vice president of pharmacy. "We’re ready to help.”