Weis Markets offers free virtual cooking classes for children and adults

Weis Markets on Wednesday announced it will continue to offer free virtual cooking classes for children in August after a successful pilot program in July.

The 30-minute classes are for preschool- and elementary school-aged children with adults and are led by Weis Markets' team of registered dietitians. The classes cover one recipe per session, and registration closes 48 hours prior to the beginning of the class. A detailed ingredient list will be provided so that participants can cook or bake along at home.

Topics for August's classes are Preschool Kids Cooking Camp, Elementary Kids Baking Camp, Elementary Kids Cooking Camp, 5 Ingredients or Less Cooking Classes, Intro to Intuitive Eating and No Cook Meals.

“With many kids home from camp this summer, we’re excited to offer programming that gets them excited about cooking and nutritious eating. These thirty-minute programs introduce kids to new ingredients, textures and flavors in a fun and approachable way,” said Beth Stark, Weis Markets Manager of Nutrition and Lifestyle Initiatives. “In addition, we’re offering virtual nutrition workshops for adults to help them prepare simple, nutritious meals, especially if they’re adjusting to eating more of their meals at home.”

To register for an upcoming class, visit Weis Markets' Facebook page at Facebook.com/weismarkets/events. There will also be recipe tutorials posted on the Facebook page and the company's Instagram account.