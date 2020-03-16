Weis Markets joins other grocery stores in limiting hours for cleaning, restocking

Weis Markets on Monday announced that it will modify its stores' hours to give employees more time to restock and sanitize stores.

Weis Markets said that effective Tuesday, all of its stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, until further notice. The effort is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company said the extra time will help it ensure its customers shop safely.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aldi also announced Monday that its stores across the country will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, starting Monday. Some stores may have even further limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, the company said on its website.

The Giant Co. announced on Saturday that all of its 24-hour stores will temporarily start closing at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m. until further notice.

Wegmans announced that its Pennsylvania stores, except for Erie, will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0