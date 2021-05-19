 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wegmans to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for teens and adults
0 comments
top story

Wegmans to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for teens and adults

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wegmans logo

Wegmans announced that starting on Thursday, walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to anyone 12 and older.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wegmans pharmacies had been offering walk-in appointments for adults, but will expand that to youths aged 12 to 17 on Thursday. Walk-in vaccinations will be available during normal pharmacy hours while supplies last.

The pharmacy will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Youths must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine.

Though walk-ins are allowed, Wegmans will still take appointments for vaccines. To schedule an appointment, visit www.wegmans.com/pharmacy or call 1-800-207-6099.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Complaint: Indy home appraisal was discriminatory

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 17
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 17

Today's Sentinel police log includes items stolen from Carlisle and North Middleton, an assault arrest in Wormleysburg and the theft of golf carts in Perry County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News