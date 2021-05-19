Wegmans to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for teens and adults

Sentinel Staff
Wegmans announced that starting on Thursday, walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to anyone 12 and older.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Wegmans pharmacies had been offering walk-in appointments for adults, but will expand that to youths aged 12 to 17 on Thursday. Walk-in vaccinations will be available during normal pharmacy hours while supplies last.
The pharmacy will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Youths must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine.
Though walk-ins are allowed, Wegmans will still take appointments for vaccines. To schedule an appointment, visit www.wegmans.com/pharmacy or call 1-800-207-6099.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.