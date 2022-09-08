Wegmans to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania beginning Sept. 22

Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, Wegmans will no longer allow for the use of single-use plastic bags at its 18 Pennsylvania stores.

The company started to transition away from plastic bags in 2019 in its New York Stores ahead of that state's plastic bag ban, and it decided to continue that effort for its other stores across its Northeast market.

"Completing our transition out of single-use plastic bags across the company is a big celebration as we continue to expand our sustainability efforts and focus on doing what’s right for the environment," said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans category merchant for packaging, energy and sustainability.

Wegmans will offer paper grocery bags for a 5-cent charge per bag, and the amount collected from those extra fees will be donated to each store's local United Way.

The company's push is for customers to use reusable bags, which it also sells at its stores. Where the company has already implemented the plastic bag ban, it says that those stores has seen about 75 to 80% of its customers use reusable bags or no bags, while 20 to 25% have opted for paper bags.