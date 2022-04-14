Wegmans to eliminate plastic bags by end of 2022

Wegmans on Thursday announced that it will eliminate the use of plastic bags companywide by the end of 2022. The company said its goal is to shift all customers to reusable bags.

“We understand shoppers are accustomed to receiving plastic bags at checkout and losing that option requires a significant change. We are here to help our customers with this transition as we focus on doing what’s right for the environment,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans category merchant for packaging, energy and sustainability. “As we’ve encountered plastic bag legislation in numerous markets, we’ve learned there’s more we can do, and a bigger impact we can make, together with our customers.”

Wegmans said it will incentivize the use of reusable bags by charging 5 cents per paper bag, which the company said worked in New York and other markets in decreasing the usage of single-use grocery bags.

The amount collected from the paper-bag charge will be donated to each store's local food bank and the United Way, according to the company. Last year, the company collected and donated more than $1.7 million.

Wegmans first piloted bag ban efforts in 2019, ahead of New York's planned ban. The first two pilot programs were stores in two New York cities and in Richmond, Virginia. Wegmans then eliminated all plastic bag usage in its New York stores in January 2020, and the company will also transition out of plastic and paper single-use bags at its New Jersey stores on May 4, in accordance with that state's ban.

Wegmans said it will take a phased approach at its remaining 45 stores through the second half of 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0