Wegmans limits purchases of items, such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer

Wegmans said in a news release it updated Tuesday that it is limiting the purchase of some products to ensure all customers can have access to high-demand items as worries grow over the coronavirus.

Wegmans said it is continuing to receive shipments and will push products out as soon as they arrive in stores, but they will limit customer purchases of certain items. The items that will be limited are:

Hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and alcohol wipes and prep pads are limited to 3 per each order.

Wegmans disinfecting wipes (75-count), Chlorox disinfecting wipes, Lysol disinfecting wipes, Wegmans towelettes (40-count) and Wegmans water (35- and 24-packs) are limited to 2 per each order.

Wegmans family-pack and soft toilet papers are limited to 1 per each order.

Wegmans said in the news release that the current shopping behavior is much like what they would see leading up to a weather event, with customers stocking up on paper products and a variety of food items, particularly those with long shelf lives. The company said it is increasing orders based on demand to meet the needs of customers and employees.

