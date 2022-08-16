 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend work scheduled on southbound I-83 bridge

  • Updated
I-83 South bridge

Work is scheduled over several weekends on the Interstate 83 bridge over the Susquehanna River.

 PennDOT

HARRISBURG — Expansion dam repairs are scheduled over multiple weekends on southbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial Bridge, Penn DOT said.

The bridge, also called the South Bridge, spans the Susquehanna River between Lemoyne and Harrisburg.

Weather permitting, repairs will be performed from approximately 9 p.m. this Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The right two lanes of southbound I-83 will be closed, and the left lane will be open to traffic from 17th Street in Harrisburg to the Lemoyne Exit ramp in Lemoyne. All on and off ramps will remain open.

Subsequent repairs are scheduled during the same hours the weekends of Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, and Sept. 16 to Sept. 19.

During the Aug. 26-29 work, the right two lanes will be closed, and the left lane will be open to traffic from 17th Street to Lemoyne Exit ramp. The Front Street on ramp to southbound I-83 will be closed. A detour will be in place using northbound I-83 to 13th Street, to southbound I-83.

People are also reading…

During the Sept. 16-19 work, the left two lanes will be closed, and the right lane will be open to traffic from 13th Street to Lemoyne Exit ramp. All on and off ramps will remain open.

Contractor JD Eckman Inc. of Atglen will perform the repairs.

