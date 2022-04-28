Website launched as part of Midstate regional campaign to recruit, retain volunteer firefighters

Friends and family called it a midlife crisis.

They would say to Amy Myers: “You are doing what? You are training to be a firefighter?”

As a little girl, she was fascinated by the firetrucks whizzing by her home on the way to a call. The lights, sirens and sense of urgency were enough of a pull to draw some kids in to train as junior firefighters.

“Many times, teenagers use their time at a volunteer fire company as a springboard into a career in public service,” Myers said Wednesday. “Then there are people like myself, adults with careers and families, but are searching for a way to give back to the community that makes a difference.”

As president of the Union Fire Company in Carlisle, Myers shared her story Wednesday to illustrate the importance of the “Step Up, Gear Up, Volunteer!” campaign to recruit and retain firefighters throughout Cumberland and nearby counties.

New website

The Capital Region Council of Governments, or CapCOG, held a press conference on the HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College campus Wednesday to launch the recruiting website www.capitalregionfirefighter.org as the first step in a four-year initiative to help 21 fire companies that are searching for volunteers.

To fund the initiative, CapCOG secured a $2.2 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The website is a great resource for us and our communities,” said Scott Ryno, coordinator of the regional effort. “Those who are interested can learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter and answer any questions they may have.”

The website includes volunteer testimonials, the how and why to volunteer, frequently asked questions and photos of firefighters in action. A navigation map shows visitors the fire stations closest to them. Leads from individuals who inquire are provided directly to their local fire company to follow up.

Beyond the website, commercials will be aired on Comcast and Verizon FIOS during sports programming throughout the year. There will also be social media content along with video testimonials, public relations in traditional media outlets, marketing materials and hands-on recruiting efforts at community festivals and events.

No experience is needed to join and volunteer firefighters will be trained to respond to fire and rescue emergencies within their communities.

“We’re hoping that ordinary people will realize that they can become firefighters,” Ryno said. “If they volunteer, the training and equipment is free.”

Myers was 41 when she joined the Union Fire Company. She explained her decision during the press conference.

“I had gone to college, moved away from Pennsylvania, started my career, moved back to Pennsylvania, bought a house and advanced in my career,” Myers said. “However, when I turned 40, I realized that something was missing. I felt as though I had done plenty of taking, but what was I giving back?”

Unlike some in the fire service, there was no firefighting tradition in her family.

“I knew zero about being a firefighter,” Myers said. “I told our fire chief that the first time I met him. He said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll be happy to train you.’ And they did. Some of my friends and family called it my midlife crisis. I prefer to call it the best decision I ever made.”

And the effort is not just about recruiting volunteers to fight fires. There are opportunities for those who want to serve in fire police, fundraising, grant writing, and assisting at community events.

“Your local fire chief will find something for you based on your skills and interest,” Ryno said.

Lack of volunteers

In many ways, the campaign was triggered by an ongoing personnel crisis. Nate Silcox, president of the Hampden Township Board of Commissioners and chairman of the CapCOG SAFER Grant Advisory Committee, has seen the struggle firsthand as the liaison between township commissioners and the Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department.

“Despite the township paying for firefighter training and gear, we still struggle to attract new members and, more importantly, we have a number of experienced volunteers that could retire,” Silcox said. “Indeed, the commonwealth has experienced a dramatic decline — from 300,000 volunteer firefighters in the 1970s to less than 38,000 today.”

In response to the crisis, CapCOG held a forum with regional firefighters in 2016 to discuss what municipalities could do to address the issue. That effort paid off last September when FEMA awarded CapCOG the $2.2 million SAFER grant.

“Since that time, we have hired a consultant and marketing coordinator,” Silcox said Wednesday. “This coordinated campaign will offer several incentives — such as higher education for new members — and physical for seasoned members. It will go a long way.”

With the goal of 200 new firefighters in the next four years, the campaign uses recruitment and retention best practices learned from other communities across the country, said Jerry Ozog, a volunteer with the Hampden Fire Department and an advisory committee member. This will include outreach to local schools and collaboration with municipalities as partners to get the word out.

“My hope is the public will see there is a need not just for firefighters, but also for support personnel and junior firefighters who will grow up to be senior firefighters,” said Don Dolbin, a volunteer with Enola Fire Company #3. “The campaign will make younger people realize there’s an opportunity for them to serve.”

Staff size

Union Fire Company has about 20 active members, all of whom work and have families, Fire Chief Brian Hamilton said. “It’s very hard to get a consistent response out of all of them. Our average is seven to 10 members per call. It’s affecting us to the point where there’s a core group of people doing the bulk of the work.”

It’s only a matter of time before such an arrangement becomes unsustainable, Hamilton said. “To maintain this system, it’s going to take the community to pitch in and help us out. We need folks to ride the fire engine and get qualified to be interior firefighters to really make it a success.”

It comes down to augmenting the ranks by recruiting volunteers or making up the shortfall with hired staff, Hamilton said. “Staff equals money and money equals more taxes. That’s not what anybody wants to hear. Hopefully, this campaign will draw some interest so that we can take advantage of whatever help we can get.”

Kristopher Kaminski, assistant chief of the Upper Allen Fire Department, said his company faces a similar challenge. “It’s a lot harder to find volunteer firefighters because of the time constraints with families and jobs,” he said. “You got to be dedicated when you are in this profession.”

The SAFER grant will help Upper Allen pay for the turn-out gear and training of new firefighters. “Any money that we can save, we can spend elsewhere,” Kaminski said. “When a new firefighter comes in, we will assign them a mentor, a seasoned firefighter, someone to show them the ropes.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

