Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
