Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.