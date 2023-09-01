Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…