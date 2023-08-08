The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
