The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…